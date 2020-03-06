Second report exists for bar fight involving Fort Myers police, remains unreleased

There are a number of questions regarding a brawl at a Cape Coral bar in February involving off-duty Fort Myers police officers. And now the actions of everyone involved are being questioned.

Cape Coral Police Department responded to the scene of a bar fight at Dixie Roadhouse in south Cape Coral Feb. 20, where three off-duty FMPD officers were involved.

But CCPD admits there is second police report it will not release, citing a pending investigation.

WINK News sources told us that’s because the person labeled as the primary aggressor in this report came forward with new information and wants to press charges against the three officers involved.

The original Cape Coral police report fails to indicate the three people listed were off-duty officers. In fact, it says the opposite, “not a law enforcement officer.”

The report says video of the fight at Dixie Roadhouse in the early morning of Feb. 20 shows one of the men speaking face to face with the victim while holding a beer bottle and then bumping into him leading to the fight.

The investigating officer wrote witnesses backed up the victim’s story. And the initial investigation concluded the person with the beer bottle was the primary aggressor.

In the original report filed by police, more than once, the officer writes the victim refused to press charges.

Neither CCPD nor Dixie Roadhouse management will release video of the fight. No one will provide the names of the officers now under investigation.

But we do know Fort Myers police placed the three officers on paid administrative leave.

We don’t know the victim’s name, but we know he has hired law firm Morgan & Morgan to represent him. While his lawyers will not tell us about his injuries, we do know that he went to the hospital fearing he suffered head injuries, had surgery and is now recovering at home.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

