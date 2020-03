Progress being made on Manasota Key beach renourishment project

New hope for Manasota Key.

Lots of new sand is erasing the erosion. It’s all part of a project to bring life back to the beach.

WINK News’ Erika Jackson shows you how it’s all being done.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

For more information about the project, click here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know