Port Charlotte artist creating crowns, support for cancer patients in SWFL

Stroke by stroke, international artist Micky Maddux hopes to empower cancer patients in Southwest Florida this weekend by painting crowns upon their shaved heads.

“They all lose their hair, so I thought, ‘Why not create beautiful crowns, something that can bring back their confidence and make them feel strong,'” Maddux said.

She’ll be using henna, a dye made from plants that typically lasts about two weeks when applied to the skin, to paint the crowns on cancer patients this Sunday, March 8, at Painting With A Twist Port Charlotte. This cause is close to Maddux’s heart.

“I’ve lost my grandma, my sister-in-law and I have my mother in law battling [cancer] right now,” Maddux said.

Painting With A Twist Port Charlotte owner Stan Wester said it was an easy decision to host Maddux’s charitable event.

“Every single family on this planet has been touched by this terrible disease, so any little thing that we can do to add to [the event,] we were thrilled to do so,” Wester said.

The cancer patients who receive henna tattoos Sunday will also be treated to a free photoshoot, care packages and flowers that Maddux and her husband are adding to their gifts.

“I chose flowers because I believe they represent life and growth and I want that to be something that these women feel when they take home from this event,” Maddux said.

She hopes to bring this charity work to other cities in Southwest Florida and said she is also willing to come to the home of a patient unable to attend her events.

You can contact Maddux at [email protected] or visit her website at mickymadduxart.com

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

