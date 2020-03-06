Police respond to crash with injuries involving two motorcycles on Palm Beach Blvd

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a crash with injuries involving two motorcycles along Palm Beach Boulevard Friday night.

According to FMPD, the crash has closed Palm Beach Blvd. between Marsh Avenue and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

Three people were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat injuries.

Police expect Palm Beach Blvd. to be closed near the crash for the next one to two hours.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Writer: WINK News

