Physicians’ Primary Care of Southwest Florida asks patients to call first if they’re feeling sick

If you’re feeling sick and think you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) or the flu, call your doctor first, don’t come into the clinic.

That’s the message Physicians’ Primary Care of Southwest Florida is sending out to their patients.

Andryanna Sheppard spoke with the doctors who are putting in the policy to keep an infection from spreading.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

