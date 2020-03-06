Lee County resident has died from coronavirus, 3 new cases, 1 other dead in Florida

A Lee County resident, who was a patient at Gulf Coast Medical Center in south Fort Myers, has died of coronavirus Friday, a case considered presumptively positive according to the Florida Department of Health’s tweet.

Two Florida residents have died due to coronavirus (COVID-19), and six Florida residents are confirmed at least presumptively positive cases in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health Friday night.

According to the health department, an individual in his or her seventies tested presumptivley positive for COVID-19 in Lee County and died after returning from an international trip. The destination has not been released by the health department.

This comes just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced no new cases in the state during a Friday afternoon press conference from Collier County department of health.

There are now three presumptively positive confirmed cases, bringing the total to six in Florida.

There are two new cases in Broward County considered to be isolated. One Broward patient is a a 75-year-old male, and the other patient is a 65-year-old male, both are confirmed presumptively positive. Both patients are isolated and will remain in isolation until they are cleared by health professionals.

The third new case is the deceased patient in Lee County. The other deceased patient is a previously announced case out of Santa Rosa County.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

REMINDERS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

The Florida Department of Health says it’s working closely with the patients, potential close contacts of each case and health care providers to isolate and monitor people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The health department says COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the health department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

– If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, you can contact the health department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing [email protected]. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

