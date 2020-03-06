Gov. DeSantis says no new cases of coronavirus in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Naples today for a press conference at the department of health.

DeSantis confirmed that there are no new cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

Right now there are two cases and one presumptive positive case in Florida, and one case of a non-Florida resident in the state. Nationally there are 233 people infected.

Cruise ship with thousands aboard in limbo off the California coast as it awaits coronavirus results

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with thousands aboard should learn more about its fate Friday, when officials get results from dozens of coronavirus tests.

The California Air National Guard dropped off test kits by helicopter to the Grand Princess on Thursday after officials learned that a California man who’d traveled on that ship last month contracted coronavirus and died this week.

Medical officials collected samples for testing from 45 people currently aboard the ship after some showed symptoms. The samples were flown to a lab near San Francisco, the cruise line said.

The ship must remain at sea as it awaits test results, expected Friday, said Mary Ellen Carroll of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

There are more than 3,500 people aboard the Grand Princess — 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members, Princess Cruises said. They represent 54 nationalities.

While they wait for news, all guests have been asked to remain in their rooms, and they’re getting meal deliveries by room service, the cruise company said.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know