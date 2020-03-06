Florida pig, miniature horse place as finalists in Cadbury’s 2020 Bunny Tryouts

Two Florida pets have placed in the final 10 for the 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts!

The contestants are competing to be featured in the candy company’s new Easter commercial this year.

The two contenders from our state are “Ducksong” the pig from Daytona Beach and “Ricky Bobby” the miniature horse from Ocala.

“Ducksong” is described as a fun-loving pig who likes to make people smile.

“Ricky Bobby” is a 12-year-old rescue miniature horse who “likes to go FAST!”

His bio says, “Everyone that comes across him falls in love with his adorable, expressive features and no-nonsense attitude. Ricky has been in houses, on elevators and in an office environment and takes it all in stride. People are his FAVORITE (well…besides treats) and come on….his poop is brown AND egg-size!!!”

The other eight contenders include a range of animals from cats and dogs and even a llama!

The winner of the contest will be chosen by the public, so if you’d like to vote for your favorite, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

