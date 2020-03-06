SANIBEL ISLAND
Experts provide input on strengthening Sanibel, Captiva’s coast
Beach erosion and changes to our coastline both are not anything new to Southwest Florida, but still raise concerns.
But Sanibel Island is working to stay ahead of the curve.
As WINK News environmental reporter Stephanie Byrne explains, they’re turning to other countries for advice.
Experts from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the University of South Florida give their input on strengthening the islands’ coasts.
You can watch the full story in the video player above.
