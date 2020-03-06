Early voting begins Saturday for Collier, Glades, Lee counties

As they battle for your vote, it’s just about time to cast it.

March 17 is Election Day, but on Saturday, early voting begins in Collier, Glades and Lee counties.

Registered democrats and republicans can pick who they want to see on the ballot come November.

At the Lee County Elections Office, they’re bracing for what the supervisor of elections predicts will be a record-breaking voting year.

“It’s going to hit a 90% turn out, I guarantee it,” said Tommy Doyle.

It all starts in Lee County Saturday with early voting. Doyle expects 50% of qualified voters will make their voices heard this March.

“We pretty much push vote by mail and early voting as hard as we can so people can give their vote without any delay in lines,” he said.

That’s exactly what many other states saw on Super Tuesday as long lines stretched outside polling doors. Denny Friskey says this year he’s voting by mail.

“Just the other day they waited in line for six hours to vote in one of the primaries,” Friskey said.

But Doyle says he doesn’t expect lines to be that dramatic, perhaps because of COVID-19 fears. That’s the reason Danielle Bryant says she’s voting by mail.

“I just personally, I’m going to take my precautions and take my health into consideration,” she said.

But Doyle says they’re taking precautions.

“We’re trying to keep everything clean because that’s the best way to fight against this,” he said.

If you are planning to vote by mail, Saturday is the last day to request your ballot.

If you are planning to vote early, you can go to any of the 10 locations listed here.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

