Coronavirus patient released from hospital in Sarasota County

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota in Sarasota County announced the first hospitalized patient in Florida with COVID-19 has been discharged from its facility Friday.

According to the press release, the hospital opened its operating rooms for elective procedures back up to full operations March 4 after closing them for three days for the purpose of patient and caregiver safety.

Per CDC guidelines, certain employees were furloughed with full pay for scheduled shifts

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota ERs in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch are operational

The hospital reduced the number of entry points in the hospital to allow for screening of all patients, visitors, colleagues and caregivers

The hospital is following all recommended cleaning standards to protect caregivers and patients

The hospital says respiratory conditions are common this time of year in our community, so it continues to treat and admit patients with these conditions. And it’s following infection prevention protocols and CDC COVID-19 guidelines

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and the CDC to ensure it’s taking appropriate precautions for patients, caregivers and the community.

This is all the information the hospital released.

