Sunsplash Water Park opens this weekend, management says they’re ready despite coronavirus fears

Get ready…Sunsplash Family Water Park in Cape Coral opens its gates this Saturday!

However, with fears of the coronavirus circulating, some are a little hesitant to go.

WINK News’ Michelle Mackonochie spoke with area park-goers as well as the park’s management about those fears.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie



