Stabbing investigation underway in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres.

The attack happened at the 2900 block Hawalaska Street where traffic is currently blocked off and bus routes for school and being diverted to an alternate route.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time but the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

