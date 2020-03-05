Some in SWFL fear government will force them out of their homes if tested for coronavirus

As coronavirus spreads, some people here in Southwest Florida fear getting tested.

That fear is not anything medical, but instead being forced out of their homes by the federal government.

As WINK News’ Andrea Guerrero shows us, one doctor says there is a greater risk if you don’t get treatment.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Briana Harvath

