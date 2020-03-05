Some fighting against expansion of Naples Senior Center, residents say they won’t be a bother

A new senior center may not have a home in a Collier County neighborhood after people packed a meeting Thursday afternoon saying they don’t want it to be built where they live.

However, while some fought against it, others say they desperately need it.

WINK News’ Gina Tomlinson talked to those against the idea and some of the seniors that say they won’t keep anyone up at night.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



