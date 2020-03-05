Logan Hetherington released from Lee County jail

Logan Hetheringotn, who took a plea deal in the death of Layla Aiken, was released from the Lee County jail on Thursday morning.

It is unknown if he is being transferred to a Department of Corrections facility where he will serve two years in a boot camp— before house arrest and probation.

Layla’s family approved of the plea deal that punished Hetherington as a youthful offender, allowing a lighter sentence.

Layla’s death last March prompted a number of safety discussions at school bus stops.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know