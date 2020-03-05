Interview: National Geographic’s first-ever female editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg

This is a year of milestones.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

WINK News environmental reporter Stephanie Byrne sat down with National Geographic’s first-ever female editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, to learn about her experiences as a journalist, and the issues facing our planet today.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne



