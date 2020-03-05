NAPLES

Interview: National Geographic’s first-ever female editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg

Published: March 5, 2020 7:49 PM EST

This is a year of milestones.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

WINK News environmental reporter Stephanie Byrne sat down with National Geographic’s first-ever female editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, to learn about her experiences as a journalist, and the issues facing our planet today.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter:Stephanie Byrne
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media