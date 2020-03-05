Hit-and-run suspect arrested in East Naples after traffic stop turns into chase

Surveillance video caught a hit-and-run suspect running through a homeowner’s yard and then, seconds later, deputies are seen chasing after him with their guns up.

The driver left damage in his wake with multiple mailboxes destroyed during the chase.

“I was taking a shower around midnight and I heard the cops actually coming through,” said Aryonna who’s mailbox was one of those ruined in the chase.

Her night was interrupted with the sound of sirens and when she walked outside, she noticed a mailbox missing from her front yard.

“All of this completely missing. There were rocks everywhere, and it damaged one of the cars that were in the driveway,” she said.

This all happened after investigators pulled Mohammad Ahmed over for drunk driving. The stop took a wrong turn.

“He was just off. He was like, gone,” Aryonna said.

After an officer asked him to get out of the car, he drove off, starting the chase.

During that he hit multiple mailboxes and neighbors’ surveillance video caught him running through yards. You can see him dart by one home and shortly after, officers with weapons drawn are running after him.

A K9 officer tracked him down and he was taken to the Naples Jail Center.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood and we don’t have anything going on as far as crimes,” said neighbor Harry Pfaltzgraff.

Ahmed is facing multiple charges including fleeing from an officer, DUI and hit-and-run.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Briana Harvath

