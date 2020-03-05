Fourth case of presumptive positive coronavirus confirmed in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that another confirmed presumptive positive case of the coronavirus has been found in Florida.

That brings the total in Florida to four patients—along with five other Floridians who are recovering out of state.

Governor Desantis said the fourth patient is in Gadsen County, which is Northwest of Tallahassee.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to confirm the case.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

