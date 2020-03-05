FWC confirms swimmer hit by boat at Wiggins Pass Marina

Florida Fish and Wildlife confirmed to WINK News Thursday evening that a swimmer was hit by a boat at Wiggins Pass Marina in North Naples earlier this afternoon.

The officer on scene did not know the status of the swimmer, but we have reached out to the FWC personal information officer for more information.

There is currently a crime scene unit and two other Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on scene.

Investigators are taking photos and investigating the boat in the photo above.

This is a breaking story. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update you with the latest information.

Writer: Briana Harvath

