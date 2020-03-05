Former Cape Coral family physician found guilty on 58 child pornography charges

A Cape Coral man was found guilty Thursday of 58 counts of possession of material including sexual conduct by a child, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

William Robert Burkey, 68, was found guilty following a three-day trial in Lee County.

The former family care physician was found to be printing photos at a Fort Myers drug store that contained images of pre-pubescent girls in January of 2019.

An employee at the store thought he was acting odd and alerted law enforcement. Burkey returned to the store a few days later to print more pictures.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated and was able to identify Burkey through his store discount card. A search warrant was executed at his home and the illegal material involving children was found.

Burkey’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Assistant State Attorney Natalie Savino and Assistant State Attorney Heather Fly prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

