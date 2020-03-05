FGCU cancels all university-sponsored international travel through May due to coronavirus concerns

Florida Gulf Coast University announced Thursday night that they will be canceling all university-sponsored, international travel through the end of May 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

The university sent out a release on behalf of PResident Mike Martin and Provost Jim Llorens to announce the cancellations due to the “rapidly-evolving global spread of coronavirus.”

The cancellation includes any and all trips by students, student organizations, faculty and staff and is in addition to the previously announced suspension of FGCU-sponsored travel to China, Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan.

All trips scheduled for after May 30 will be evaluated then to determine whether they can continue as planned or if they will be canceled based on the current coronavirus situation.

Additionally, students, faculty and staff planning any personal (non-FGCU-sponsored) international travel should be aware that the 14-day FGCU quarantine for those returning to the U.S. from the above-listed countries could also apply to your trip if the U.S. Department of State increases the coronavirus risk level for the respective country where you plan to travel.

FGCU says they encourage you to carefully consider all such possibilities before traveling overseas at this time.

“First and foremost, we remain committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community, and regret that anticipated trips are being canceled. As a reminder, coronavirus information and updates for FGCU, including important precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, can be viewed on the University’s website at www.fgcu.edu.”

Writer: Briana Harvath

