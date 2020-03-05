Cost of quarantine: United Way 2-1-1 ready to help those asked to self-monitor for coronavirus

For people who are quarantined at home for two weeks at a time, that not only means lost wages and medical expenses, but bills piling up like mortgage, rent and even food delivery services, which could cost thousands.

But, there may be options for people here who asked to stay home and self-monitor.

United Way has a history of helping people for a wide range of health and social services. Their 2-1-1 service has even helped people who lost their income for weeks at a time.

“Similar to the red tide, to the government shutdown situation, we will work with all of our partner agencies in the network and rally to meet that need,” said United Way 2-1-1 Vice President Linda Hafner.

Some insurance groups we reached out to told us coronavirus quarantines are not covered by things like short-term disability.

“Definitely would have to talk to my work about it because that’s a lot of money I’m losing,” said FSW student Mallor Childers. “Definitely, yes. It would put me behind a lot.”

Childers says because she’s set to travel overseas, she was told there’s a possibility she may have to quarantine before returning to class.

“They said that if it gets to a level three, that I would have to stay for 14 days and not go to school,” she said.

But if a quarantine is something you’re asked to do, United Way 2-1-1 says they are the best place to start looking for help.

“That may buy them that time to problem solve that situation so that they can pay their rent that month or they can get the food that they need,” Hafner said.

You can get in touch with United Way 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 from your phone or by clicking here.

So far, the agency says they’ve only had two calls to the center about the coronavirus.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

