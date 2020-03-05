Charlotte County man found guilty of shooting at neighbors house 14 times

Lawrence Wicks was found guilty as charged of Shooting at, within, or into, a Private or Public Building following a two-day trial in Charlotte County.

On January 2, 2019, the defendant discharged a Glock 9mm handgun 14 times from the enclosed back lanai of the house he and his elderly mother rented. All but one of the bullets hit the wall of a neighbor’s house. One bullet struck a couch at the neighbor’s house two people were sitting on.

Luckily they were not injured.

The defendant’s mother called 911 and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived and set up a perimeter. After a brief standoff, the defendant exited the rear lanai of the house with a loaded 12 gauge shotgun.

After raising the shotgun twice at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, he complied with orders to drop the weapon and was taken into custody. Wicks had a fully loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his pocket along with a partially loaded spare magazine.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson prosecuted the case. Wicks faces up to 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know