Allergy Alert: Sneezing, itchy eyes, coughing? Pollen is here

It’s what many are talking about right now. Whether you have allergies or just don’t want to see yellow pollen on your car – it’s here in Southwest Florida.

Reporter Andryanna Sheppard shows you what allergy sufferers are up against. Watch the video above.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know