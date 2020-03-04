Volunteers rescue more than 940 dogs in danger, help find forever homes in SWFL

Dennis Guyitt has been giving golden retrievers a happy forever home for nearly four decades now. And he’s helped hundreds more through the Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida in Bonita Springs.

The organization was founded in 2009 and has since taken in more than 940 dogs, including 60 from Korea.

“They found Tessy in one of the dog pounds in Korea,” Guyitt said. “She would have been on her way to the meat farm.”

That’s when the non-profit intervenes – saving dogs destined for slaughter – and brings them to volunteer veterinarian Megan Abadir.

Abadir describes the conditions the dogs are found in, sometimes needing surgeries to correct orthopedic issues, sometimes they’ve been in traffic accidents. She makes sure they have their vaccines and helps them go from poor health to being healthy and happy. Abadir said, “it’s the best part for me.”

Then, it’s time to head to their adoptive family. The joy of a rescued dog finding safety, love, and a forever home can give joy and excitement to all involved.

The rescue is still looking for volunteers for this month’s ‘GoldenFest XI‘ at The Shell Factory and Nature Park.

That canine celebration is on March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes people and pooches to take part in shows, challenges, classes, and entertainment.

