Three FMPD officers being investigated after altercation at Cape Coral bar

Three Fort Myers Police Department officers are being investigated for an off-duty incident that happened in Cape Coral, according to a release from the department.

FMPD was notified of the investigation by the Cape Coral Police Department who says the incident stems from an altercation at Dixie Roadhouse.

CCPD says they are also working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

FMPD has placed the three officers on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

At this time, this is an active, criminal investigation.

Writer: Briana Harvath

