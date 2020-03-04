Scam Alert: Scammer uses graphic pictures of mutilated bodies to extort money

Over the years, criminals have found ways to scam money from people. There is a new scam that is not only intended to take your money, but it is evil and strikes fear in the person receiving it.

The Cape Coral Police Department says this scam has been seen around the country and has been reported to many law enforcement agencies. It starts with a text message from a number you do not recognize. The text message will have your personal information to include the names of your relatives and their home addresses. The text will also contain graphic pictures of mutilated bodies. The scammer will demand money to ensure your family members will be safe.

At this time, it is unknown where these scammers are texting from. It is unknown if these texts are come from inside the United States or from another country. Do not respond to the text and call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239)574-3223.

Writer: WINK News

