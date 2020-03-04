New surveillance video in Manatee County could be connected to Collier County horse slaughter

The search for the person who slaughtered a Collier County family’s beloved horse is intensifying. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with surveillance video to come forward.

They are now looking into whether a man connected to a slaughter case in Manatee County carried out the killing in Collier County.

The slaughter in the quiet part of Collier County has many people worried. While CCSO can’t say yet if that man is connected, everyone hopes the video can help bring closure to some Florida families.

“True, people that have horses that love them, they are not just pets, they are not livestock, they are family members, they are like children to us,” said Colleen Engel.

Engel lives on Rock Road where Whip, a show horse, was found dead.

She rescues horses and says what happened at this family’s home that night was the worst thing she’s ever seen.

“The horse down the road that was murdered and slaughtered out for its meat, that was their child…they are devastated,” Engel said.

Now, the Collier County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a video of a man suspiciously walking around someone’s barn with a flashlight in Manatee County after another horse slaughter incident.

We spoke with the Manatee Sheriff’s Office about the video and they say it could be connected to the crime in Collier County but that they cannot confirm that. That’s why they’re hoping sharing the video can help because neighbors are worried they will see this happen again if nothing is done about it.

“I believe it’s the same people just from the MO. I’m hoping this helps. They need to be brought to justice,” Engel said.

She’s helping spread CCSO’s message.

“We are trying to watch out for each other,” she said. “If they see a vehicle and they don’t recognize it, they know who their neighbors are, they know what they drive. You see a car that doesn’t belong, call the police, get the tag.”

CCSO is also asking if anyone has any cameras up in the area to check them and report anything suspicious.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Briana Harvath

