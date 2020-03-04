Mother falls asleep breastfeeding and wakes up to find 5-month-old baby unresponsive

North Port Police Department says a mom was breastfeeding her 5-month-old baby when she fell asleep. When she woke up the baby was unresponsive and was unable to be revived.

According to NPPD, police and North Port Fire crews responded to a call of an unconscious 5-month old child at the 800 block of Minardi Street in North Port.

CPR was administered as 911 was called but unfortunately, the child could not be revived.

The North Port Police Department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office to conclude this investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know