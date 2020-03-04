Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Yusuf Akkoc (DOB 2/16/72) is wanted on a bench warrant for two counts of attempted second-degree murder in Lee County after a verbal argument spiraled way out of control.

According to law enforcement, his girlfriend tried to escape the situation by calling an Uber driver to get away from Akkoc, but once she got in the rideshare, Akkoc opened fire on the car, then chased the driver at a high rate of speed down Summerlin Road.

The two cars eventually collided and Akkoc was promptly taken into custody for his aggressive actions. After spending only one day in jail, he was released on $250,000 bond, with the promise that he’d show up for subsequent court hearings – which he has failed to do.

Akkoc is 5’9”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in Marco Island.

Julia Ann Pichichero (DOB 12/14/77) is wanted in Collier County for violating probation after an arrest for drunk driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher – all while a minor child was in the car.

In addition to the DUI charge, Pichichero has also been jailed for child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. Late last year, she was placed on state probation, but just five weeks ago, she violated those conditions.

Although all of Pichichero’s crimes occurred in Collier, she was last known to be living in Cape Coral, where she worked for a local pizzeria. Law enforcement says she has since left that job and may have resorted to her previous skillsets of working as a receptionist or a house cleaner.

Pichichero is 5’2”, 180 pounds and could be hiding out with associates in the Golden Gate City area.

James Young (DOB 1/8/81) – is wanted on a bench warrant in Lee County for trafficking in illegal drugs and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

To date, this Lehigh resident has been booked 10 times previously on multiple drug-related counts, as well as battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery/domestic violence.

He’s also been jailed in Collier County for the sale and delivery of drugs. Young is 5’8”, 170 pounds and is known to use the alias of “Dicky Young”. He is a registered convicted felon, who has been to state prison twice, and upon his arrest, law enforcement says he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Derrick Shaw

