Mike Bloomberg drops out and endorses Joe Biden: What this means for Florida’s voters

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped from the race Wednesday morning following a disappointing Super Tuesday.

He handed his support to Joe Biden, but will his Florida supporters follow his endorsement?

WINK News’ Morgan Rynor breaks down the polls in our state in the video above.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor



