Massage therapist facing battery charge after a customer says she touched him inappropriately

A Cape Coral massage therapist is facing a battery charge after a customer said she touched him inappropriately, according to a police report.

Cape Coral police arrested Kou Hua Liu, 63, on Tuesday at Sunshine Asian Massage.

The man said he went there just to get a shoulder massage, but Liu offered to do other sexual services at a price.

When he refused, he says she grabbed his genitals and continued to push to sell the additional services.

Investigators say he ran out of the massage parlor and went next door where he called 911.

Liu faces one charge of battery and has since bonded out of the Lee County Jail. She is scheduled for trial on March 24.

Writer: Briana Harvath

