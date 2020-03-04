Man who stole keys from Planet Fitness then burglarized cars arrested

Cape Coral police say they have arrested a man for stealing keys from a Planet Fitness and breaking into cars in the parking lot.

According to CCPD, in February, vehicles in the parking lot of Planet Fitness were broken into but no sign of forced entry was found. After reviewing video cameras, it was revealed a man had taken keys from a keyboard inside and burglarized the vehicles.

On Tuesday, an employee recognized a man who was inside the business and he alerted the Cape Coral police.

Calvin Lee Marshall, 27, was identified as the suspect in the video.

As police tried to detain Marshall, he resisted and kicked an officer in the face. A gym patrol helped get Marshall under control and he was arrested and taken to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Marshall was charged with 2 counts of Burglary to a Conveyance, 2 counts of Petit Theft, Resisting Arrest and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

