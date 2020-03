Man who attempted suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge shares message with students

Kevin Hines is no stranger to emotional pain. 20 years ago he attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Miraculously he survived, and now, he’s sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery.

Hear his story as he shares the message with students at Estero High School. Watch the full story above.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie



