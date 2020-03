Lee Health and NCH team up to combat coronavirus

Two of the largest hospital groups in our region are working together in the face of the coronavirus.

Jon Kling, The Chief Nursing Officer of NCH and Doctor Stephanie Stovall, Medical Director of Pediatric Epidemiology at Lee Health joined WINK News to discuss the joint effort and what they have planned to keep people safe.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

