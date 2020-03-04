Lee County preparing for Democratic election in Florida by testing all electronic voting devices

Now that Super Tuesday is over, Florida is in the sights for the remaining politicians, and Lee County is pulling out all the stops with new technology to make sure all votes get counted.

Mail ballots are currently being tested and the Lee County Supervisor of Elections wants to make sure that when it comes time to cast your vote that everything is tallied correctly.

This is something that is required by Florida law, which states that electronic devices used at precincts must be publicly tested.

Just an hour ago Lee County election spent time checking early voting and election day equipment including those expressvote touchscreen ballot marking devices—to make sure everything is correctly programmed into the system.

“This is only a percentage…say 5 percent, but we have over 300 machines that are constantly being tested in the same manner to make sure they’re all working properly,” said Lee County Supervisor of Election, Tommy Doyle.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know