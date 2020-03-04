Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus in Washington state

A Florida resident who recently traveled to a country in Asia has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington state.

Gov. Ron Desantis made the announcement during a press conference in Orlando Wednesday afternoon.

Desantis said the patient is self-isolating in Washington.

The health officer for Orange County, Florida Department of Health, reiterated there are no pending tests in the county and all tests to date have been negative.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida; two in Hillsborough County and one in Manatee County. The Hillsborough patients, who are sisters, recently traveled abroad to Italy.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

