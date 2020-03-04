Concerns over coronavirus showing no signs of impact for spring break season

Travel has contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in many cases and with spring break now in full swing, people are coming from all over to our famous beaches here in Southwest Florida.

Some hotels are going the extra mile to make sure their place is spotless for guests. With concerns of the virus, and spring breakers flying in from different states—hotels are taking no chances.

“Our housekeeping staff is top-notch…they keep deep cleaning the rooms, they clean them even deeper during spring break season than any other time so they’re always making sure everything is perfectly clean and fresh and ready for new guests,” said Marketing Director at the Lani Kai, Melissa Schneider.

During our quick walk around the hotel, we could see hand sanitizer out for guests and hotel staff to use. They tell us this spring break they booked up even faster than last year—having only a few rooms left to rent.

We spoke with others on the beach who are vacationing at the Lani Kai and they are not concerned about spring breakers or the coronavirus.

“I feel fine we don’t really worry too much about it we brought some hand sanitizer wipes some nasal spray to take before and after flights but other than that just normal handwashing and we’re not gonna live paranoid,” said Wisconsin resident, Katie Biechler.

If you are traveling it is important to continuously wash your hands if you don’t have hand sanitizer. Doctors stress that is your best line of defense.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

