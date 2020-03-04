How you can help those affected by the tornado destruction in Tennessee

At least 24 people are dead from tornadoes in Tennessee and the search is on for more in the rubble from destroyed homes and buildings.

Officials in Tennessee declared a State of Emergency as the National Guard scours through all of the debris.

The storm ripped through four counties—including the area of Downtown Nashville. The most powerful was an EF3 tornado with winds between 160 and 165 miles per hour.

New images show people returning to their homes only to find everything they own in shreds.

One man says the only thing to do now is move forward.

“When the sun came up and you could look behind and you could see all this there, you know, certainly a challenge but again, but what do you do? You say, okay…this is a challenge, this is adversity you gotta be resilient,” said Keith Singer of the Master Donelson Christian Academy in Tennessee.

Tennessee’s governor echoed a similar message, saying people in the state need hope now more than ever.

President Trump also has a planned visit to witness the devastation first hand. He is scheduled to be there Friday.

Airbnb is trying to help those now homeless by announcing its “Open Home” program—which offers free temporary housing to people who need it.

That includes both relief workers and people whose homes are damaged.

Airbnb is also urging people in the area who have availability in their homes to come forward and help.

People across the country—from musicians with Nashville ties to their own neighbors are helping with donations. If you would like to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes, you can find information on how to do that here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know