2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, 5 isolated out of state

The Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are five Florida residents with coronavirus being isolated out of state until they are healthy.

FDOH confirmed Monday that there are two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In addition, there is one person from out of state who has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know