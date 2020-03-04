1.5 million coronavirus tests will be available this week, Pence says

Vice President Mike Pence said at a press conference Wednesday that 1.5 million coronavirus tests will be available this week.

“We will continue to build on that number,” he said.

Deborah Birx, a coronavirus response coordinator, said at the press conference that data shows the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions are most vulnerable to the disease. Birx said that in South Korea, which has the largest outbreak outside of China, no one under the age of 30 has died from the disease.

Pence also said he will travel to Washington State on Thursday to meet with state officials. When asked if he was nervous about traveling to a state where 10 people have died from the disease, Pence said he has “no hesitation at all.”

He also tried to calm fears about the disease. “If you are a healthy American, the risk of contracting the CV remains low,” he said.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

