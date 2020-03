What to do if you owe money to the IRS after filing taxes

If you’ve finished your tax return only to realize you owe money to the IRS, don’t panic.

If you can’t afford to make a payment right now, Shanthy Balachanthiran, Esq., Tax expert and Clinic Director at Florida Rural Legal Services is here to help you ease the burden.

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Lincoln Saunders

