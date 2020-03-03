Voting underway in Super Tuesday primary elections

Voters in 14 states will be voting in primaries on March 3, commonly known as “Super Tuesday.” American Samoa will also be holding its caucuses.

More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs — over 30% of all the pledged delegates available — making it one of the most important days of the primary season. Only 155 delegates are awarded in the first four voting contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

There are five Democratic candidates left in the race: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. Sanders is the front-runner in the race so far, having won the popular vote in Iowa and then decisive victories in New Hampshire and Nevada. But Biden pulled out a big victory in South Carolina, winning nearly 50% of the vote, and on the eve of Super Tuesday, he received the endorsement of three former opponents, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, in a show of unity for moderates.

The delegate count going into Super Tuesday shows Sanders with 60 delegates, Biden with 54 delegates and Warren with 8 delegates. Pete Buttigieg had 26 delegates before dropping out Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out Monday, had 7.

Polls will start to close at 7 p.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. ET, when polls close in California.

Judge allows polling locations in Nashville to stay open later after devastating tornadoes

The Tennessee Democratic Party said a judge had allowed all Nashville polling sites to stay open for an additional hour, until 9 p.m. ET. A lawsuit was filed earlier Tuesday seeking to extend the hours in Davidson County after it was hit by deadly tornadoes overnight.

Additionally, five “super sites” will stay open until 11 p.m. ET. Polls in Tennessee were set to close at 8 p.m. ET.

The state party called the extension of voting hours a “victory for voters.”

A victory for voters – Judge says all polling sites in Nashville can remain open until 8 pm CT & 5 "super sites" will remain open until 10 pm: Cleveland Community, Pearl Cohn, Donelson Presbyterian, Howard School, & Davidson County Election Commission.https://t.co/eKVt8rqWyD https://t.co/CetCLfzB7M — TN Democratic Party (@tndp) March 3, 2020

Delegate count before Super Tuesday results

Sanders has a narrow lead in delegates as voters were going to the polls on Super Tuesday, with 60 delegates. Biden is just behind him, with 54 delegates and Warren has 8.

Although they dropped out earlier this week, Buttigieg had 26 delegates and Klobuchar had 7 delegates.

Trump slams Democrats as Super Tuesday voters go to the polls

Speaking on the White House lawn, President Trump slammed Democrats as voters go to the polls. “Whoever [the nominee] is, I really don’t care, I will take them on,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump was headed to a roundtable with the National Institute of Health on coronavirus.

At a rally in North Carolina on Monday night, Mr. Trump said he “likes to troll” Democrats by going to the states that are going to vote.

Super Tuesday spending update

As of noon, the candidates who are still running for the Democratic nomination have spent $256 million on TV and radio ads in the 14 states voting today. Add the three who dropped out — Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg — and the total rises to $308.8 million.

The vast majority of that spending, however, was undertaken by one candidate, Mike Bloomberg, who dropped $233 million in the Super Tuesday states. Bernie Sanders was the next biggest spender, with $18 million, and Joe Biden spent a little over $2 million.

In California alone, Bloomberg spent over $77 million on ads. And in Texas, he shelled out almost $57 million in Texas, $17 million in North Carolina and $18 million in Virginia.

Among super PACs, Persist, which is supporting Elizabeth Warren, has spent the most in Super Tuesday states, just under $12 million.

Author: Grace Segers, Kathryn Watson, Caroline Linton, Stefan Becket And Melissa Quinn / CBS News

