Sanibel Fire launches app to personalize emergency response

The Sanibel Fire Department has teamed up with First Due to launch a program so firefighters have more information to help you in an emergency.

The Community Connect website and app will allow you to add personal information about your home, like who lives there, how many pets, and if anyone has known medical problems.

You are even able to include photos of your house so it’s easier to find.

For more information on the program click HERE.

Writer: WINK News

