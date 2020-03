Preventing colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the U.S. and is the second-leading cause of cancer death overall.

This month is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Luiz Oliveria, a medical oncologist with Lee Health is here to talk about how preventative screenings can lower your risk.

