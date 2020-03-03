Open house shows Collier County residents and property owners flood risks

Residents and property owners in coastal areas of Collier County can view new draft preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) at three upcoming public open houses on March 2 to March 3.

FIRMs show the potential extent and risks of flooding. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency press release, they will be used to determine flood insurance premiums and building requirements.

“These maps will update 2012 maps and will let people know if risk and insurance rates have changed,” said Danon Lucas, public affairs specialist at FEMA. “They show flood risk from coastal hazards and have been updated using new technology to update 30-40-year-old information.”

At the open houses, you can learn about their risk of flooding and ask questions about what the new maps will mean for their property. Specialists and subject matter experts will be on hand to meet one-on-one and discuss flood risk, flood insurance, appeals, mitigation options, as well as the engineering behind the flood insurance study, per the release. You can stop by at any time. No formal presentation will be given. Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors, and insurance agents are encouraged to attend.

The open house dates, times and locations are:

Monday, March 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Regional Library at 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy in Naples, FL.

There are two on Tuesday, March 3. The first is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Park at 100 Riverside Circle in Naples. The second, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is at Mackle Park at 1361 Andalusia Terr in Marco Island.

The new preliminary FIRMs were developed through a partnership between the communities and the FEMA. They are based on updated modeling data and show coastal flood hazards more accurately than previous maps.

The goal of the open houses is to inform property owners and the community of their flood risks, per the release. Over time these risks change due to construction and development, environmental changes, watershed conditions, and other factors. Flood maps are updated periodically to reflect these changes.

By law federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are located in areas at high risk of flooding, the release says. Standard homeowners, business owners, and renters’ insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage; consequently, flood insurance is an important consideration for everyone with coastal property. Flood insurance policies can be purchased from any state-licensed property and casualty insurance agent.

Call the National Flood Insurance Program Help Center at 800-427-4661 or visit www.floodsmart.gov for more information.

