Hundreds oppose proposed North Naples condos at public meeting

Neighbors in North Naples who live near a proposed condominium complex are outraged about possible plans and went to a meeting hosted by Stock Development Tuesday to voice their concerns.

More than 400 people showed up to the public meeting at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in North Naples, where many expressed their frustration, some even booing the developer off the stage.

The condo proposed along Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples is the cause for controversy among neighbors. Meanwhile, developers say it’s the perfect location for their plans.

But it’s a hot spot for neighbors concerned about traffic congestion and a beautiful view some people don’t want taken away.

“We are not enthused,” Tom Sheehan said. “And we want to express our opinion.”

Many neighbors wore red T-shirts with the words “Save Vanderbilt Beach” on the front. In the middle of the Stock Development presentation, some residents were escorted out, and others walked out by choice

“We’re not against development if it’s appropriate,” Bonnie Michaels said. “And, right now, it isn’t.”

The proposed project will have 240 condos and shops and buildings for commercial use. The two buildings are supposed to be 18 stories high. That’s compared to the Ritz Carlton, which is 14 stories, and that’s why people are concerned more buildings would block this beautiful view.

“It’s changing the beauty of our little neighborhood,” Michaels said. “We are not a neighborhood that has high rises with huge density.”

Another big concern is traffic. Transportation engineers tried to address how parking garages and residential condos would help the mess.

Stock Development says they want to work with the community. The estimated time for the project to come in front of the planning board is as early as June.

“We do believe residential will produce less traffic and fewer interruptions to the residents than what it is currently zoned for and what we are allowed to do,” said. Claudine Wetzel, the vice president of sales and marketing at Stock Development.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know