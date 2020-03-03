Luminary Hotel in Downtown Fort Myers now accepting reservations for November

Looking to stay overnight in the Downtown Fort Myers area? Soon you will be able to enjoy a spectacular view from the Luminary hotel, which will start taking reservations beginning in November.

Construction workers are working quickly to complete the 12 story, 243 room Luminary Hotel project that features amenities such as a rooftop bar, coffee shop, and suites with floor to ceiling views.

Not only will the hotel add to the Downtown Fort Myers skyline—but it is also bringing in big bucks for the area.

Officials predict the hotel and convention center will likely bring in about $900,000 a year to the city and county.

WINK News spoke with the general manager of the hotel who says even though the hotel hasn’t opened yet, it is already generating lots of interest.

We are getting calls from every association around the country, as well as businesses around the county that want to come and do business here in Fort Myers…so we feel really good about what’s going to happen when we open and we think we will be really busy,” said Luminary Hotel General Manager, Bob Megazzini.

You can reserve rooms for November through February right now on the Luminary Hotel’s website.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know