Lack of answers on pressing coronavirus questions in Florida

Now that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, people want to know where.

A Dept. of Health spokesman told us over the phone, by Florida statute and rule, they cannot tell us where people being tested live. He declined our request to record his phone call.

If you do feel symptoms of the virus, the department recommends you call your local health department. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it has an after-hours number.

There is a COVID-19 call center. We called their number. It said if I have not traveled recently, but have symptoms like fever or shortness of breath or cough, to call my primary care doctor.

One Florida state senator wants the state to release any information about the coronavirus or any other infectious outbreak in real-time. Sen. Jose Rodriguez from Miami has introduced a bill that requires state health officials to tell how many people are being tested and in what counties.

The move comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis waited 24 hours to release details about the first two coronavirus cases.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer



